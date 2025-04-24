Virtual Employer of Record

Employer of Record

Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.

Good for:

Physical location requirement, closely-monitored work, and employee benefits.

$399

per worker, per month

What you get:

Simplified global worker payments with tax, withholdings, insurance, social security etc

Locally compliant EOR contracts

Limited indemnification and legal support up to coverage caps

Detailed, compliant onboarding

Worker is eligible for company-provided benefits

When to choose this model:

Engagement requires on-site work, or remote/flexible location

Show more