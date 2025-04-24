Unbeatable Pricing
HireGlobal is built on Toptal’s proven payment and legal infrastructure, giving us a unique cost structure advantage—being able to offer substantially lower prices than other providers. Our industry-leading models are competitive, value-focused, and backed by security, compliance, and indemnification protection.
Contractor Management
Contractor Management
HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global contractor workforce. A cost-efficient model that priorities flexibility.
Good for:
Flexible engagements where workers handle their own taxes and benefits.
$29
per worker, per month
What you get:
- Easy global payments to workers
- We create and manage contracts under the agent of record model
- Limited indemnification and legal support up to coverage caps
- Quick, easy onboarding
- Worker is eligible to procure their own benefits through HireGlobal vendors
When to choose this model:
- Engagement has remote or flexible work location
Virtual Employer of Record
Virtual Employer of Record
HireGlobal will hire, manage, and pay your global workforce with added indemnification protections.
Good for:
Hiring employees in countries where companies don’t have a local entity.
$199
per worker, per month
What you get:
- Easy global payments to workers
- We create and manage contracts under the agent of record model
- $1 million in indemnification protection and legal support per worker
- Quick, easy onboarding
- Worker is eligible to procure their own benefits through HireGlobal vendors
When to choose this model:
- You want protection of an EOR, without the high price tag
Employer of Record
Employer of Record
Through one of our network partners, HireGlobal will employ and pay your global workers via a locally based EOR entity.
Good for:
Physical location requirement, closely-monitored work, and employee benefits.
$399
per worker, per month
What you get:
- Simplified global worker payments with tax, withholdings, insurance, social security etc
- Locally compliant EOR contracts
- Limited indemnification and legal support up to coverage caps
- Detailed, compliant onboarding
- Worker is eligible for company-provided benefits
When to choose this model:
- Engagement requires on-site work, or remote/flexible location
Do you really need to pay for features you don't use?
We built HireGlobal to give you the best pricing for features you actually need
No setup fees, no hidden costs.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.
HireGlobal operates payroll and payments in 150+ countries.
Yes. If you use the HireGlobal platform for engaging your workforce, HireGlobal will recommend which employment and payment methods are best suited for each individual.
Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant payment processing to your entire global workforce.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payments made to your workforce.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
No. HireGlobal by Toptal does not require a deposit to get started.
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase.
HireGlobal will work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change.
We have the most comprehensive global payroll and payments offering at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.