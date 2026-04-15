Global onboarding and payroll for startups made simple and compliant
Best payroll software for startups with full compliance
Onboard and pay contractors in under 5 minutes
Save 50% compared to competitors
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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
The easiest and quickest payroll for startups
Fast global onboarding
Onboard contractors quickly and easily. Get automated workflows, localized contracts, and reliable payroll software without delays.
Compliance as you scale
Stay compliant with laws in every country without opening local entities. We handle complexities so you can focus on scaling.
Startup-friendly pricing
Clear pricing with no hidden fees or surprises. Get the best payroll software and HRIS at predictable, transparent pricing.
A payroll platform for startups
Instant account activation
Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.
Manage your workers
Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.
Hire employees globally
Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.
Easy payments and payroll
Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.
Need help?
We’ll show you how effortless it is to onboard, pay, and manage your global workforce—and answer any questions along the way.Get a free consultation
HRIS and payroll system prices our competitors can’t match
Contractor Management
$19
per worker, per month
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.
What you get:
Onboarding in minutes
Compliant payments
Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies
Agent of Record
$49
per worker, per month
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.
What you get:
All the benefits of contractor management
Contracts under the AOR model
Reduced hiring risk
Virtual Employer of Record
$199
per worker, per month
Flexible hiring with the security of employment, with $1M indemnification and legal support per worker.
What you get:
Easy global payments to workers
Compliant contracts under the Agent of Record model
$1 million in indemnification and legal support per worker
Employer of Record
$399
per worker, per month
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.
What you get:
Locally compliant EOR contracts
Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits
Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage
Global software for payroll you can trust
Use the best payroll processing software and HRIS for small businesses, backed by more than a decade of Toptal experience and $5B+ in payments across 180+ countries.
Effortless payments, no hidden fees
Refined over 15 years with $5+ billion processed, our payroll for startups offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.
Workers can choose from multiple withdrawal options in 180+ countries, with zero HireGlobal fees.
Get started in 3 easy steps
Onboard your workers
Invite workers to the HireGlobal platform. Add their start dates, info, and payment details.
Approve payments
Create and approve payments for your workers, based on your billing cycle.
Pay one invoice
Pay one invoice for your workforce; we handle individual payments and compliance.
Frequently asked questions
Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.
HireGlobal operates onboarding, workforce management, and the best payroll for startups in 180+ countries.
Yes. Schedule a free consultation with a HireGlobal expert to learn which models would best-suit your global workers. If you use the HireGlobal platform for onboarding and paying your workforce, HireGlobal will continuously recommend which hiring and payroll/payment methods are best suited for each worker, also making sure compliance is constantly met.
Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant onboarding and payroll processing to your entire global workforce. Onboard your team in minutes or days, not weeks, and recover your budget with affordable, transparent pricing starting at just $19 per worker.
Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payroll and payments made to your workforce.
HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.
No. HireGlobal does not require a deposit to get started. Start onboarding your workers and get started.
You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.
HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase. For enhanced protection, explore our industry-first Virtual Employer of Record model that brings together all the benefits of employment with the flexibility of global hiring, backed by $1 million global protection. That's right: $1 million protection, ensuring you're never faced with legal issues that arise from global onboarding or payroll through HireGlobal.
HireGlobal is fully, globally compliant and offers models that are fully compliant. We will handle any compliance changes and work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change. For further protection, explore our industry-first Virtual Employer of Record offering that's backed by $1 million indemnification coverage.
HireGlobal has the most comprehensive onboarding, management, and payments and payroll software offered at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance. Built on over a decade of proven experience and Toptal infrastructure that's processed over $5 billion in payroll and payroll, with over 33,000+ client engagements, HireGlobal is able to offer expertise-led services at prices competitors just can't match.
We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.