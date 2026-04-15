HireGlobal

Global onboarding and payroll for startups made simple and compliant

  • Best payroll software for startups with full compliance

  • Onboard and pay contractors in under 5 minutes

  • Save 50% compared to competitors

HireGlobal HR management flowchart illustrating the relationship between a startup and an international worker through automated services including payroll, tax compliance, and contract management
$5+ billion
In payments and payroll
33,000+
Companies supported
180+
Countries

TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS

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The easiest and quickest payroll for startups


Fast global onboarding

Onboard contractors quickly and easily. Get automated workflows, localized contracts, and reliable payroll software without delays.

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Compliance as you scale

Stay compliant with laws in every country without opening local entities. We handle complexities so you can focus on scaling.

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Startup-friendly pricing

Clear pricing with no hidden fees or surprises. Get the best payroll software and HRIS at predictable, transparent pricing.


Claim your discount

Create a free account.

Save with HireGlobal's discount program

Are you part of Y Combinator, Techstars, 500 Global, or our partner VC network? Get a 3-month FREE plan with payroll software for startups, $1M indemnification for workers, and prioritized onboarding.

Your company
HireGlobal
Your worker

We’ve helped multiple startups scale their global workforce faster.

A payroll platform for startups

Instant account activation

Accelerate your global expansion and set your global workforce up for success without the headaches.

Manage your workers

Onboard, manage, and pay your workers from around the world through HireGlobal portal.

Hire employees globally

Onboard global workers as employees, compliantly and without setting up legal entities in multiple countries.

Easy payments and payroll

Manage global payroll for your workers in 180+ countries and in 50+ supported currencies, all through a single invoice.

HireGlobal dashboard page with company information and workers status, ready for global payroll
Frictionless onboarding screen in HireGlobal with quick actions to invite workers, add payment info, or book a consultation.
The Documents section of the HireGlobal HRIS platform, featuring a centralized master service agreement to simplify global hiring compliance and legal administration.
Centralized team management view in HireGlobal displaying worker status, hiring models like V-EOR, EOR andContractor Management, and global locations
HireGlobal by Toptal worker profile interface displaying centralized worker data including personal details, role info, and engagement status
HireGlobal by Toptal dashboard showing worker invoice history with a tooltip for centralized invoice tracking and management
Selection screen for HireGlobal hiring models including Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR), Contractor Management, EOR and Agent of Record.
The first step of the HireGlobal worker invitation flow, capturing legal name, email, and citizenship for compliance
Role definition screen in HireGlobal for adding job titles and descriptions to effectively track a growing global workforce
A worker invitation screen in HireGlobal showing payroll configuration, including monthly compensation amount, semi-monthly payment frequency, and contractual start dates.
A "Worker invited" success message on the HireGlobal dashboard, overlaying a list of active and offboarded global team members with their respective hiring models.
HireGlobal dashboard showing the worker payments interface with billing cycles, payout dates, and statuses.
HireGlobal dashboard for managing worker payments, featuring a manual billing cycle for contractors and Local EOR workers with visible pay amounts and service plan fees.
HireGlobal payment approval modal displaying a billing summary, including worker totals, service plan fees, and a credit card fee.
HireGlobal payroll consultation landing page showing a lead generation form and a global workforce map. The graphic highlights hiring flexibility with Contractor, Employee, and Virtual Employer of Record (V-EOR) models across different regions, supported by logos from brands like Doordash and Kraft Heinz

Need help?

We’ll show you how effortless it is to onboard, pay, and manage your global workforce—and answer any questions along the way.

Get a free consultation
Our customers say we'reExcellent
4.8 out of 5 based on 2K+ reviewsTrustpilot
3D Coin icon
$5+ billion
in payroll and payments
3D Engagement icon
33,000+
companies supported
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180+
countries

HRIS and payroll system prices our competitors can’t match


Contractor Management

$19

per worker, per month

Good for:
Hiring flexible contractors with fast onboarding and compliant global payments.

What you get:

  • Onboarding in minutes

  • Compliant payments

  • Pay workers across 180+ countries, in 50+ currencies


Learn more

Agent of Record

$49

per worker, per month

Good for:
Hiring global contractors safely with legal protection and reduced risk.

What you get:

  • All the benefits of contractor management

  • Contracts under the AOR model

  • Reduced hiring risk


Learn more

Unique to HireGlobal

Virtual Employer of Record

$199

per worker, per month

Good for:
Flexible hiring with the security of employment, with $1M indemnification and legal support per worker.

What you get:

  • Easy global payments to workers

  • Compliant contracts under the Agent of Record model

  • $1 million in indemnification and legal support per worker


Learn more

Employer of Record

$399

per worker, per month

Good for:
Globally compliant employment with benefits and tax filing managed for you.

What you get:

  • Locally compliant EOR contracts

  • Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits

  • Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage


Learn more

Global software for payroll you can trust

Use the best payroll processing software and HRIS for small businesses, backed by more than a decade of Toptal experience and $5B+ in payments across 180+ countries.

Infographic showing HireGlobal’s and Toptal's global payroll transaction volume by continent, including $3.3 billion in North America, $1.2 billion in Europe, and over $473 million in Asia across 180+ countries

Effortless payments, no hidden fees

Refined over 15 years with $5+ billion processed, our payroll for startups offers flexible payment methods and consolidated invoicing for seamless transactions.

Workers can choose from multiple withdrawal options in 180+ countries, with zero HireGlobal fees.

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Get started in 3 easy steps


1
Onboard your workers

Invite workers to the HireGlobal platform. Add their start dates, info, and payment details.

2
Approve payments

Create and approve payments for your workers, based on your billing cycle.

3
Pay one invoice

Pay one invoice for your workforce; we handle individual payments and compliance.

Create a free account

No obligation, no cost.

Frequently asked questions

Yes. While this engagement model is not generally required, we have local entity employment and contractor capabilities through our trusted partners. Toptal has extensive experience working compliantly with a global workforce, including global Payroll services and Agent of Record/Employer of Record arrangements.

HireGlobal operates onboarding, workforce management, and the best payroll for startups in 180+ countries.


Yes. Schedule a free consultation with a HireGlobal expert to learn which models would best-suit your global workers. If you use the HireGlobal platform for onboarding and paying your workforce, HireGlobal will continuously recommend which hiring and payroll/payment methods are best suited for each worker, also making sure compliance is constantly met.

Yes, HireGlobal can provide timely and compliant onboarding and payroll processing to your entire global workforce. Onboard your team in minutes or days, not weeks, and recover your budget with affordable, transparent pricing starting at just $19 per worker.

Yes. HireGlobal has a comprehensive platform that provides you with clear visibility into all payroll and payments made to your workforce.

HireGlobal is fully SOC 2 compliant, ensuring that your workforce data is protected and secure. We adhere to the five SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria, and have successfully completed all attestation requirements to formally demonstrate our compliance.

No. HireGlobal does not require a deposit to get started. Start onboarding your workers and get started.

You notify your HireGlobal representative and we will work with you every step of the way, including providing the documentation in support of compliance.

HireGlobal will provide compliance indemnification based on the product you purchase. For enhanced protection, explore our industry-first Virtual Employer of Record model that brings together all the benefits of employment with the flexibility of global hiring, backed by $1 million global protection. That's right: $1 million protection, ensuring you're never faced with legal issues that arise from global onboarding or payroll through HireGlobal.

HireGlobal is fully, globally compliant and offers models that are fully compliant. We will handle any compliance changes and work with you to make any changes necessitated by the law change. For further protection, explore our industry-first Virtual Employer of Record offering that's backed by $1 million indemnification coverage.

HireGlobal has the most comprehensive onboarding, management, and payments and payroll software offered at a competitive price, with a track record of compliance. Built on over a decade of proven experience and Toptal infrastructure that's processed over $5 billion in payroll and payroll, with over 33,000+ client engagements, HireGlobal is able to offer expertise-led services at prices competitors just can't match.

We have a team of 40+ lawyers to support anything related to HireGlobal.