A COMPLETE GUIDE [2026]
Employer of Record (EOR) in ThailandEmployer of Record
Quick facts
Currency: Thai Baht (THB)
Minimum wage: THB 337–400/day (varies by province)
Standard payroll frequency: Monthly
Public holidays: 16 national holidays (varies yearly)
13th month salary: Not legally required
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Introduction: EOR in Thailand
Thailand has become one of Southeast Asia’s most attractive destinations for international hiring, thanks to its growing digital economy, skilled workforce, and competitive labor costs. Expanding your team in Thailand can open the door to regional growth opportunities, but requires adherence to local labor laws, payroll regulations, strict payroll obligations, and compliance with the Labour Protection Act of 1998 and other labour laws.
Using an EOR Thailand solution allows companies to hire employees without setting up a local entity. Through an EOR, your team members are legally employed in Thailand while you retain full control over their day-to-day work. The EOR handles employment contracts, employee documentation, payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance—so you can focus on scaling your business efficiently.
What is an Employer of Record in Thailand?
An EOR Thailand acts as the legal employer for your workforce, handling contract generation, employee documentation, payroll, taxes, and compliance with Thai labor regulations. This structure enables companies to hire quickly and compliantly without establishing a local entity under the Foreign Business Act.
This model enables businesses to hire Thai employees quickly and compliantly, without establishing a subsidiary or navigating complex incorporation processes. The EOR assumes liability for legal obligations, including termination process, severance packages, and adherence to the Labour Protection Act of 1998, while your business retains operational control over day-to-day management and performance management.
How to hire via Employer of Record in Thailand
Hiring through a Thailand EOR is a straightforward process that eliminates the administrative burden of local compliance. This streamlines onboarding and reduces exposure to HR and legal intricacies.
This model allows you to operate in Thailand with full legal protection while giving your employees a seamless local experience.
Provide employee details and role requirements.
Background check is conducted to verify candidate qualifications and legal eligibility.
Contract generation is handled by the EOR in line with Thai labor regulations.
Employees are onboarded with payroll administration, social security registration, and employee benefits setup.
Ongoing payroll processing, tax filings, and compliance are managed, ensuring alignment with Thailand’s fiscal year and employee taxes obligations.
EOR in Thailand - Legal & compliance
Employment laws in Thailand
Thailand’s labour laws are comprehensive, covering working hours, overtime pay rates, leave entitlements, probationary periods, and the termination process. Companies must comply with the Labour Protection Act of 1998—enforced by the Ministry of Labour—or risk fines, disputes, and reputational damage. These laws are designed to safeguard workers’ rights while providing flexibility for employers.
Working hours and overtime
Probation period
Leave entitlements
Termination, notice and severance
120 days to <1 year = 30 days
1–3 years = 90
3–6 years = 180
6–10 years = 240
10–20 years = 300
20+ years = 400
Severance pay doesn't apply to employees terminated with cause.
Employers must comply with statutory employee taxes and contributions to Thailand’s social safety net.
In addition, understanding business culture in Thailand, workplace hierarchy, and performance management expectations is critical. Companies should align HR policies with local norms to attract talent and mitigate risks from skills shortages and high unemployment rates in certain regions.
Legal risks and barriers in Thailand
Foreign employers hiring directly without a registered Thai entity may face compliance risks if their employment arrangements are not structured under Thai law. Misclassification of contractors or mismanaged payroll filings can result in penalties or retroactive tax liabilities.
A reputable Thailand EOR mitigates these risks by:
- Ensuring locally compliant employment contracts.
- Managing payroll and contributions in line with Thai Revenue Department standards.
- Assuming employer liability for legal compliance.
- Keeping employment records and filings up to date with Thai regulations.
With EORs, these risks are absorbed and managed to keep your workforce compliant while you retain operational oversight.
Work permits and visas in Thailand
Foreign employees must hold a valid non-immigrant B visa and a work permit to work legally in Thailand. Sponsorship generally requires a local legal entity.
While EORs can employ Thai nationals directly, global EOR providers like HireGlobal can coordinate work permits and visa sponsorship through trusted in-country partners for international hires.
Public holidays in Thailand
Thailand observes numerous national holidays tied to cultural and religious events. Employers must account for these when scheduling payroll and leave.
Key holidays include:
- Songkran Festival (Thai New Year); April 13–15
- Coronation Day; 04 May
- King Maha Vajiralongkorn’s Birthday; 28 July
- National Day; 5 December
Payroll & compensation in Thailand
Payroll and taxes in Thailand
Payroll in Thailand involves multiple statutory contributions, both from employers and employees.
Employer Contributions
Employee Contributions
Payroll Cycle
13th Month Salary
Supporting foreign workers with compliant HR and payroll management
When hiring foreign workers in Thailand, staying compliant with local labour laws and the Personal Protection Act is critical. An Employer of Record handles all payroll processing, including monthly payroll, social security, and provident fund contributions. They also manage benefits administration and oversee employees during the probationary period, helping HR teams maintain smooth operations and ensure full HR compliance. By outsourcing these responsibilities, companies can focus on growth while providing foreign workers with secure, legally compliant employment and minimizing risk from regulatory or administrative errors.
Benefits and compensation in Thailand
In addition to statutory benefits, many Thai employers offer enhanced packages to stay competitive, especially in professional and technology sectors.
Mandatory benefits include:
- Social security coverage
- Paid leave entitlements
- Severance pay per Labour Protection Act
Common additional benefits:
- Health insurance
- Meal and travel allowances
- Retirement savings contributions
- Annual bonuses
Providing flexible benefits can help employers attract top Thai talent in a competitive hiring market.
Business structures & comparisons
Establishing a local entity or subsidiary in Thailand
For companies planning a long-term physical presence in Thailand, setting up a subsidiary offers full control but requires navigating complex registration steps.
Steps to incorporate a subsidiary in Thailand:
Reserve a company
Name with the Department of Business Development (DBD).
File a Memorandum of Association
And register the company.
Deposit initial capital
Typically THB 2 million for foreign-owned entities
Register for VAT
Corporate income tax.
Enroll for employer contributions
With the Social Security Office
Benefits of a subsidiary:
- Long-term presence and brand credibility.
- Ability to sponsor foreign work visas.
- Direct control over HR policies and payroll operations.
For faster entry, a Thailand Employer of Record provides a compliant alternative that eliminates months of setup time.
EOR in Thailand vs. contractors vs. local entity
When expanding into Thailand, companies can hire through an EOR, manage your contractors via Contractor Management service, or establish a local entity.
|Factor
|Employer of Record (EOR)
|Local entity
|Contractor
Setup time
1–2 weeks
3–6 months
Immediate
Compliance
EOR assumes liability
Client assumes liability
Limited protection
Payroll & benefits
Fully managed by EOR
Self-managed
Not applicable
Cost
Monthly per-employee fee
High setup & admin
Per-contract basis
Flexibility
High
Lower
Highest
EORs balance speed, compliance, and scalability—making them ideal for testing new markets or scaling quickly.
Cost of an Employer of Record: Thailand
Thailand EOR costs are typically charged as a monthly fee per employee (e.g., HireGlobal charges a flat fee of $399 per worker per month; HireGlobal Pricing), with some providers charging from $599+ or 10–15%+ of salary. Costs cover payroll, benefits management, and local compliance.
Sources
- Thailand Ministry of Labour – Labour Protection Act (LPA)
- Revenue Department of Thailand – Tax Regulations
- Social Security Office
- ILO Country Profile – Thailand Employment Standards
Employer of Record Thailand:
Hire compliantly for just $399 with HireGlobal
Frequently asked questions
Hiring typically takes 1–2 weeks once employment terms are finalized.
No, it’s not legally required but often provided as an annual bonus.
The standard workweek is 48 hours, with overtime paid at premium rates.
Employers must register for social security, provide paid leave, and ensure payroll tax compliance under Thai law.
Hire confidently and stay compliant with
HireGlobal Employer of Record Thailand
With HireGlobal Employer of Record in Thailand, you can hire quickly, pay compliantly, and avoid the risks of going in alone.
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