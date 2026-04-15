Employer of Record Canada:

Introduction: EOR in Canada

Canada's dynamic economy and highly skilled workforce present a great opportunity for global businesses. However, navigating the landscape of Canadian employment laws, establishing a compliant payroll system, and understanding provincial variations can be challenging.

For companies seeking global expansion or looking to integrate international teams, the traditional route of setting up a local entity or Canadian subsidiary often proves time-consuming and costly. Employer of Record (EOR) services allow companies to hire employees without establishing a local legal entity, managing employment contracts, payroll, taxes, benefits, and statutory compliance, while you retain operational control over your workforce.

Talk to a HireGlobal expert about hiring employees with an EOR in Canada.





What is an Employer of Record in Canada?

An Employer of Record (EOR) in Canada functions as the legal employer for your workforce, handling employment contracts, payroll, tax remittances, and compliance with federal and provincial labor laws. The EOR manages contract generation, onboarding, payroll processing, Canada Pension Plan (CPP), Employment Insurance (EI), income tax deductions, statutory benefits, and HR compliance.

This model allows you to hire employees in Canada quickly without setting up a local entity. The EOR manages the legal and compliance aspects of the employment relationship, while you manage the operational and functional aspects, and maintain full control over employees’ work, performance, and day-to-day activities. This model provides peace of mind for adhering to all relevant Canadian employment laws and local labor laws, while reducing the administrative workload and mitigating risks associated with non-compliance.





How to hire via Employer of Record in Canada

Using an EOR service for hiring in Canada can streamline the process of onboarding Canadian employees while staying compliant with local laws. Instead of navigating provincial payroll rules, tax registration, and labor and employment standards, your EOR manages everything from day one. The typical process involves: Sharing job details: You provide the EOR with the role specifics, salary expectations, and candidate information.

Contract generation: The EOR drafts an employment contract tailored to achieve compliance with Canadian federal and provincial requirements. This contract will clearly outline terms such as wages, employee benefits, probationary periods, and termination clauses.

Onboarding and verification: The EOR manages the onboarding process for your new employee, which includes collecting necessary documentation, such as their Social Insurance Number (SIN). For foreign nationals, this stage also involves coordinating necessary work permit applications, often in collaboration with immigration specialists. Identity verification and KYC / AML processes are also integral here for secure onboarding.

Payroll processing: The EOR manages the entire payroll cycle, calculating and deducting income tax, Canada Pension Plan (CPP) contributions, any social security contributions, and Employment Insurance (EI) premiums. These amounts are then remitted to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA).

Benefits administration: The EOR ensures that all statutory employee benefits are provided and administered correctly, including vacation pay, sick leave, and statutory holidays. They also manage any additional benefits you offer, such as health insurance.

Ongoing compliance: Throughout the employment lifecycle, the EOR is responsible for continuously monitoring and ensuring compliance with evolving federal and provincial employment laws, as well as handling all necessary tax filings and reporting.









Legal & compliance in Canada

Employment laws in Canada

Canadian employment law is governed by federal legislation and provincial employment standards. Federally regulated employers follow the Canada Labour Code, while most employers fall under provincial rules such as Ontario’s Employment Standards Act or British Columbia’s employment standards. The Canadian Human Rights Act also sets a baseline for non-discrimination across the country, further layering the complexity of Canadian employment laws. Understanding these nuances helps ensure compliance, and an EOR’s local expertise is crucial in navigating this landscape.

Employee payments are made in the Canadian Dollar (CAD), providing clarity and consistency for employees.

Working hours and overtime Standard work week hours and overtime calculations can differ depending on provincial employment regulations. In most Canadian provinces, the standard work week typically ranges from 35 to 44 hours. Once employees exceed these thresholds, they are generally entitled to overtime pay, usually at 1.5 times their hourly rate. Probationary period Probationary periods are common in Canada, and typically last 3 months. After this, employees gain statutory protections under employment law, including rights related to termination notice and severance pay, depending on provincial statutes. Leave entitlements Canada mandates several types of leave for employees. Statutory annual leave, commonly known as vacation pay, typically starts at two weeks per year and can increase with an employee's tenure. Employees are also entitled to pay for public holidays observed in their province. Other leave entitlements—in accordance with regulatory requirements—include: Sick leave: Varies by province, ranging from unpaid days to paid sick leave provisions.

Maternity leave: Eligible employees can take up to 17 weeks of maternity leave.

Parental leave: This can be shared between parents, with combined parental leave under Employment Insurance laws (EI) programs potentially extending for up to 63 weeks, allowing for flexibility in caregiving arrangements. An EOR is responsible for ensuring that all these mandated leaves are tracked and managed correctly. Termination and notice periods When terminating an employee in Canada, employers must provide notice or pay in lieu, based on length of service and subject to provincial employment standards. Many provinces have minimum notice periods established by statute, but common law may require longer notice periods based on factors such as age, length of service, and availability of similar employment. An EOR is responsible for handling termination provisions compliantly, minimizing reputational risk. Severance (termination pay) Some Canadian provinces mandate statutory severance (termination pay) for qualifying employees in accordance with Canadian Labor Laws. This is separate from notice and is typically based on the employee's length of service. For example, in Ontario , severance pay can be equivalent to up to 26 weeks of wages. 13th month salary A 13th month salary is not mandatory under Canadian employment law, unless agreed upon in an employment contract or a company policy. If not contractually obligated, companies are not required to provide this.

Legal risks and barriers in Canada

One of the most significant legal risks for businesses hiring in Canada is the strict enforcement of worker classification. Misclassifying an individual as an independent contractor when they are an employee can lead to substantial liabilities. The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employs a comprehensive legal test to determine worker status, evaluating factors such as:



Control: Who dictates the worker's schedule, hours, and tasks?

Integration: How embedded is the worker within the business operations?

Financial dependence: Is the worker reliant on the company for income?

Subcontracting: Can the worker subcontract their work or hire a replacement?

Provision of tools: Who supplies the necessary tools, equipment, and resources?

If a contractor is found to be misclassified, the client company can be deemed the legal employer and become liable for backdated income tax, CPP, and EI contributions, as well as unpaid employer and employee CPP and EI contributions, vacation pay, and potentially other statutory entitlements.





How reputable Canada EOR providers mitigate these risks

Reputable Canada Employer of Record providers act as the legal employer, effectively mitigating the risk of misclassification for your business.

When this model applies:



Covering maternity or paternity leave with temporary/agency staff

Seasonal hiring spikes (e.g., retail, events)

Project‑specific or specialized contract engagements

For companies seeking long‑term or permanent employees, an EOR remains a compliant, efficient option. Other hiring alternatives include Contractor Management or flexible solutions like a Virtual Employer of Record for global workers.





Exceptions and legal alternatives

Canada allows other employment models for specific scenarios. Staffing agencies and fixed-term contracts can be utilized for situations such as covering maternity or parental leave, seasonal work, or specific project-based engagements. These arrangements can offer flexibility.

However, an EOR in Canada is a powerful alternative for establishing ongoing, long-term employment relationships and addressing workforce compliance.





Work permits and visas in Canada

Foreign nationals must be legally authorized to work in Canada, such as by holding a valid Canadian work permit, to be legally employed. The regulation of immigration and work authorization falls under the regulation of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC). While an EOR directly handles employment contracts and payroll, they can also typically assist with work permits. This can involve working closely with in-country employment partners to ensure employees secure the correct type of permit according to Canadian labor laws, whether it's an open work permit or an employer-specific work permit, facilitating visa and sponsorship.





Public holidays in Canada

Canada observes a number of federal and provincial public holidays each year, for which employees are typically entitled to paid time off or premium pay if they work. Some of the common federal holidays include:



New Year – January 1

Good Friday – April 3

Easter Monday – April 6

Victoria Day – May 18

Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day – June 24 (Quebec only)

Canada Day – July 1

Civic Holiday – August 3 (excluding Quebec)

Labour Day – September 7

National Day for Truth and Reconciliation – September 30

Thanksgiving Day – October 12

Remembrance Day – November 11

Christmas Day – December 25

Boxing Day – December 26

Certain provinces have their own unique holidays, such as Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day on June 24th in Quebec, and the Civic Holiday on the first Monday in August, observed in most provinces except Quebec. An EOR ensures that your employees receive the correct entitlements for these statutory holidays, as dictated by their provincial employment standards.









Payroll & compensation in Canada

Payroll and taxes in Canada

Canada operates a federally regulated payroll system, but payroll must also comply with provincial employment standards and tax laws, making compliant payroll management one of the biggest challenges for foreign employers. As a result, many companies opt for an Employer of Record to handle their Canadian payroll needs.

All employers in Canada are required to register with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and remit payroll taxes on every pay cycle.

Employer Contributions Canadian employers are legally required to contribute to two principal national social security programs: Canada Pension Plan (CPP) : This program provides essential retirement, disability, and survivor benefits to Canadian workers. Employers must match the employee's CPP contributions, up to an annual maximum.

Employment Insurance (EI) : This fund provides temporary income support to unemployed workers, as well as benefits for maternity, parental, sickness, and caregiving situations. Employers contribute to the Employment Insurance program at a higher rate than employees, typically around 1.4 times the employee's premium. These contributions are a critical part of an EOR’s payroll taxes management. Employee Deductions For every paycheck issued, employers must deduct: CPP contributions: The employee's share of contributions to the Canada Pension Plan.

EI premiums: The employee's contribution to the Employment Insurance program.

Federal income tax : Calculated based on the employee's income and deductions.

Provincial or territorial income tax : This varies significantly by province, with jurisdictions like Ontario, British Columbia, and Quebec having their own tax brackets and rates. These deductions reflect the employee's earnings and the applicable tax regulations. Payroll Cycle The standard payroll cycle in Canada is most commonly bi-weekly or semi-monthly (twice per month). Wages must be paid according to the employment contract and compliant with provincial employment standards. An EOR ensures adherence to these timelines and legal requirements. Tax Remittance and Reporting The Canadian tax system requires that payroll deductions and employer contributions must be remitted to the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) on a monthly, quarterly, or accelerated schedule depending on the employer’s payroll size. Employers are also required to file annual tax forms such as T4 slips for employees and T4 Summaries for the CRA. Failure to remit payroll taxes correctly can result in interest, penalties, and personal liability for company directors—which is why many global companies use a Canada Employer of Record to manage payroll and tax compliance.

The EOR Canada typically manages all statutory payroll taxes, CPF remittances, and statutory reporting.





Benefits and compensation in Canada

Mandated employee benefits in Canada typically include paid vacation, pay for statutory holidays, contributions to CPP & EI, and provisions for parental and sick leave. Additionally, termination and severance pay are often required depending on provincial legislation. Beyond these legal minimums, competitive compensation packages in Canada often include:

Private health insurance, including dental and vision coverage.

Retirement savings plans, such as Registered Retirement Savings Plans (RRSPs) or group pension schemes.

Flexible working arrangements, reflecting a growing trend in the modern workplace.

An EOR is responsible for ensuring that your compensation and benefits packages are not only competitive within Canadian labor markets but also fully compliant with all Canadian employment requirements.









Business structures & comparisons

Establishing a local entity or subsidiary in Canada

Establishing a local entity or Canadian subsidiary is a more traditional approach to hiring in Canada. This involves registering your business with Corporations Canada, which can be complex and time-consuming. Businesses must also comply with other local requirements, such as to set up a Canadian bank account, register with the CRA for tax purposes, and build a comprehensive payroll infrastructure.

The benefits of establishing a local subsidiary in accordance with Canadian labor laws include direct visa sponsorship, full HR control, and direct payroll. However, this comes with considerable administrative overhead and risk.

EOR service options remain typically faster and more cost-effective for market entry.





EOR in Canada vs. Contractors vs. Local Entity

Companies expanding into Canada often evaluate different hiring models:

Factor Employer of Record (EOR) Contractors Legal entity Setup time 1–2 weeks Immediate 2–4 months Compliance EOR assumes liability Limited liability; contractor manages own Company assumes liability Payroll/Benefits Fully managed by EOR, including payroll Taxes, CPP, El, employee benefits Not applicable; contractor handles own payments Self-managed Flexibility High Very High Moderate Cost structure Monthly fee per employee Per project/retainer fee Setup costs + ongoing admin costs Control Operational control; EOR manages statutory administration High control over project scope, not execution Full control over all aspects of employment Risk Minimal exposure to misclassification, payroll, and tax laws High risk of misclassification High exposure to compliance failures

Pros Cons Employer of Record (EOR) Fast onboarding

Compliance managed

Low admin burden Recurring monthly fees

Limited direct control over statutory admin Contractor Extreme flexibility

Cost‑efficient for short‑term roles Limited oversight

No statutory benefits Local Entity Full operational control

Direct visa sponsorship High setup cost

Ongoing compliance complexity

While contractors offer speed and cost flexibility, the risk of misclassification and associated penalties can be substantial. Establishing a local entity provides full control but demands significant investment and time. An EOR strikes a balance, typically offering compliant hiring, accelerated onboarding, and comprehensive HR support without the burden of setting up a Canadian entity.









Cost of an Employer of Record: Canada

Canada EOR services are generally charged as a monthly fee per employee, covering payroll processing, statutory contributions (CPP/EI and provincial payroll taxes), benefits administration, and compliance. This fee is typically all-encompassing, covering essential services such as payroll processing, administration of statutory contributions, management of employee benefits, worker classification, social security contributions, and ongoing compliance management.

HireGlobal charges a flat fee of $399 per worker per month; HireGlobal pricing, while some providers/ SaaS EOR services charge from $599+ or 10–15%+ of salary.









Conclusion

The Canadian labor market is more accessible than ever with an Employer of Record. An EOR not only facilitates seamless international employment and tax compliance, but also accelerates your talent acquisition process, allowing you to focus on core business objectives and global expansion. Whether you're a UK or U.S. company looking to tap into Canadian talent, an EOR provides robust HR support, payroll management, and compliance management.

By understanding the nuances of Canadian employment requirements and leveraging the expertise of an EOR, you can confidently build and manage your Canadian team, mitigating reputational risk and unlocking new avenues for growth.









Sources









This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. This article is current as of the date of publication. Details may have changed since then. You should not act or refrain from acting based on this article without seeking legal or professional advice.











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Frequently asked questions How long does it take to hire through a Canada EOR? It typically takes 1 to 2 weeks once contracts and candidate details are finalized. This is often a significant speed advantage over establishing a local entity. Is severance pay mandatory in Canada? Severance pay is not mandatory in all provinces or for all employees according to Canadian labor laws. However, some provinces, such as Ontario and British Columbia, require statutory severance pay for qualifying employees based on their length of service, in addition to notice pay. Is there a national minimum wage? Canada has a federal minimum wage, but each province and territory sets its own minimum wage rate, which can be higher than the federal rate. For instance, the federal minimum wage is CAD $17.30/hour, but provincial rates vary. Can EORs sponsor Canadian work permits? While an EOR does not directly sponsor work permits in the same way a local subsidiary might, they can coordinate with specialized immigration partners to facilitate the work permit application process for foreign employees. Direct sponsorship for foreign nationals often requires the employer to have a formal Canadian entity. What benefits are mandatory in Canada? Mandatory benefits in Canada include contributions to the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) and Employment Insurance (EI), statutory annual leave (vacation pay), pay for public holidays, and entitlements to sick leave, parental leave, and termination pay (where applicable by province). Comprehensive health insurance is often provided as a common additional benefit.