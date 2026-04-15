A CASE STUDY [2026]
TV Labs
HireGlobal products usedVirtual Employer of RecordEmployer of Record
Dave Lucia, CTO
Client snapshot
Company: TV Labs LTD
Brand: TV Labs
Industry: Remote device lab for Connected TV (CTV) testing
Time with HireGlobal: 20+ payout cycles
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
Introduction
TV Labs operates a remote device lab where engineering and QA teams at major media companies test Smart TV and streaming apps on real devices, including Tizen, webOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. There's no hardware to buy. Because TV Labs' customers run across time zones, the team has to hire engineering, support, and operations talent globally.
Client quote
“We’ve had nothing but good experiences with HireGlobal. Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them”
Dave Lucia, CTO of TV Labs
The challenge
TV Labs' customers are global media companies operating across multiple regions, so engineering, customer success, and operations have to follow the work. That meant hiring across countries, with a mix of contractors and full-time employees, without spinning up legal entities or stitching together payroll providers in every market.
The solution
With HireGlobal’s Virtual Employer of Record and (local) Employer of Record solutions, TV Labs was able to hire and pay international team members through the right employment model for each market. Combined with responsive support and reliable payroll operations, this gave their team the flexibility to grow internationally without added friction.
The impact
- Flexible hiring support across 3 countries
- Reliable payroll execution across 20+ payout cycles
- Reduced complexity across different employment models
- Fast support for payroll and operational questions
- Greater confidence managing an international workforce
Combining hiring flexibility with peace of mind
Hire employees globally with added protection and coverage.
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