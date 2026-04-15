Introduction

TV Labs operates a remote device lab where engineering and QA teams at major media companies test Smart TV and streaming apps on real devices, including Tizen, webOS, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, and Android TV. There's no hardware to buy. Because TV Labs' customers run across time zones, the team has to hire engineering, support, and operations talent globally.









Client quote

“We’ve had nothing but good experiences with HireGlobal. Managing a team of contractors and employees across 3 continents comes with a lot of moving parts, but HireGlobal has made the process straightforward. The support team is fast and responsive when we need them” Dave Lucia, CTO of TV Labs

The challenge

TV Labs' customers are global media companies operating across multiple regions, so engineering, customer success, and operations have to follow the work. That meant hiring across countries, with a mix of contractors and full-time employees, without spinning up legal entities or stitching together payroll providers in every market.





The solution

With HireGlobal’s Virtual Employer of Record and (local) Employer of Record solutions, TV Labs was able to hire and pay international team members through the right employment model for each market. Combined with responsive support and reliable payroll operations, this gave their team the flexibility to grow internationally without added friction.





The impact

Flexible hiring support across 3 countries

Reliable payroll execution across 20+ payout cycles

Reduced complexity across different employment models

Fast support for payroll and operational questions

Greater confidence managing an international workforce

