Employer of Record hiring in the US, without a legal entity
HireGlobal's proven EOR lets you hire, pay, and manage US employees compliantly without setting up an entity. It’s quick and simple, without any admin headaches or legal risks.
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
Expand in the US without admin or legal groundwork
With HireGlobal as Employer of Record, you can hire fast and stay 100% compliant from day one. As the legal employer, we manage everything from local taxation, regulations across states, HR, and compliance.
Compliance fully managed by a HR partner
No US entity required
Locally compliant contracts, with payroll and benefits
Expert support through chat, email, and Slack
3 reasons our EOR services are top-tier
Hire in days, not months
Without the need for entities, you can skip incorporation, registration, and local HR setup. We handle it all for you.
100% compliance, fully managed
We handle labor law, contracts, and ongoing compliance so you have no misclassification risk and legal exposure.
Payroll and benefits, handled
Employees get accurate, on-time pay and access to competitive US benefits without you managing any of the admin.
EOR vs PEO
|EOR
|PEO
Best if your business doesn’t have a local legal entity
Best for businesses with a legal entity in the country
We become the legal employer on your behalf
Works through a co-employment model, e.g., your business and HireGlobal
The EOR handles employment responsibilities
Your business remains the official employer (worksite employer)
Manages payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance
We support payroll, HR, benefits, and compliance
Ideal if you are entering the US market
Ideal if you already operate a US business
Everything you need to hire US employees through EOR
Seamless onboarding & offboarding
Our platform makes it simple to go from onboarding to payout in under 5 minutes, with full compliance. Contracts and documentation are localized so you can onboard or offboard workers quickly, with ease.
Payroll and tax, handled
Our EOR handles everything from calculating gross-to-net pay, and local tax requirements. With an easy, consolidated invoice, you only make one payment and we manage individual worker payments.
Excellent employee benefits
Offer competitive employee benefits with flexible options designed to support employee health, financial security, and long-term wellbeing including healthcare, dental, vision, and a 401(k) plan.
Pricing vs plans
Simple, transparent plans for US payroll and EOR services that help you onboard, manage, and pay employees from one platform.
Managed payroll for US teams
What you get:
Local tax, statutory filing & reporting
Multi-currency payroll & payments
Flexible withdrawals, no added fees
Businesses looking for a hands-off, fully managed setup, incl. end-to-end payroll, tax and statutory filing, reporting, and more.
Employer of Record
What you get:
Locally compliant EOR contracts
Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits
Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage
Employing global workers without setting up local entities. HireGlobal manages payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance on your behalf.
Get started with EOR in 3 easy steps
Talk to our team
Book a call to discuss your hiring goals; our experts will confirm EOR is the right fit for your business.
Sign your agreement
One agreement establishes HireGlobal as the legal employer and offloads compliance.
Run with confidence
Onboard, pay, and manage your US employee while we handle contracts, payroll, tax, and compliance.
Frequently asked questions
An Employer of Record is a service that becomes the legal employer of your workers in the US, handling payroll, taxes, benefits, and compliance, while you keep full control over their day-to-day work and management.
A PEO works with businesses that already have a US entity, sharing employment responsibilities through co-employment. An EOR is designed for businesses without a US entity, where HireGlobal becomes the legal employer entirely.
No. That's the main advantage of an Employer of Record: you can hire US employees without registering a local entity, and HireGlobal handles the legal employment relationship on your behalf.
Locally compliant contracts, payroll processing, tax withholding, benefits administration, and ongoing compliance support, all through one platform.
Yes. An Employer of Record is often the fastest, lowest-risk way to test the US market or make a first US hire without the cost and delay of setting up an entity.
The trusted EOR partner for companies expanding in the US
Backed by proven global infrastructure and local expertise, we help you hire compliantly in the US without setting up an entity.
Your guide to Employer of Record services
What is an EOR, and how does it work?
An Employer of Record (EOR) is a partner that becomes the legal employer of your workers in a country where your business doesn't have a legal entity; in this case, the United States.
Your business continues to manage the person's day-to-day work, performance, and priorities. The EOR takes on the legal employment relationship: issuing compliant contracts, running payroll, withholding taxes, administering benefits, and staying current with employment law.
For companies expanding into the US, this means you can make a hire in days rather than the months it can take to register a local entity.
Who should consider using an Employer of Record in the US?
- Companies that want to hire US-based talent but don't have a US legal entity and
- Companies that need a temporary solution while a US entity is being established
- Teams testing the US market before committing to full expansion
- Businesses that want to avoid the legal risk of misclassifying a worker as a contractor
- Anyone who needs a fast, compliant way to onboard a US hire
- Companies that need a temporary solution while a US entity is being established
EOR vs. PEO: here's the difference
Both an Employer of Record (EOR) and a Professional Employer Organization (PEO) help businesses manage employees, but they're built for different situations.
An EOR is designed for businesses that don't have a legal entity in the US. HireGlobal becomes the legal employer, managing payroll, taxes, benefits, and employment compliance while you stay in control of day-to-day work.
A PEO works with businesses that already have a US entity. Through a co-employment model, the PEO supports payroll, HR, benefits, and compliance while your business remains the employer on record.
If you don't have a US entity yet, an EOR is typically the faster path to hiring. If you already operate in the US, a PEO is often the better fit.
Benefits of using an EOR
- Faster market entry: hire in days instead of waiting months to register a local entity
- Full compliance: reduce legal risk and avoid misclassification of employees as contractors
- Simplified payroll: automated tax calculations, withholding, and reporting
- Lower costs: no entity registration, incorporation, or ongoing local legal fees
Is an Employer of Record right for your business?
An Employer of Record is often the best fit for businesses that want to hire in the US quickly, without the cost or delay of setting up a legal entity. You may benefit from an EOR if you:
- Don't yet have a US legal entity
- Want to hire quickly without waiting on incorporation
- Are testing the US market before committing to full expansion
- Want to reduce misclassification and compliance risk
- Are growing your workforce across multiple states
EOR for startups and small businesses
For startups making a first US hire, setting up a legal entity can take months and cost more than the hire itself is worth at that stage. An Employer of Record removes that barrier entirely. HireGlobal becomes the legal employer so you can bring someone on in days, with full compliance handled from day one.
As your US presence grows, you can always transition to a PEO or your own entity. An EOR is designed to get you moving now, not lock you in.
International EOR for global teams
Many businesses today manage teams across multiple countries, making it inefficient to set up separate legal structures in every market. HireGlobal brings global payroll, PEO services, and
Employer of Record solutions together in one platform.
Whether you're hiring your first US employee or expanding into your tenth country, you get one trusted partner to manage payroll, compliance, and workforce operations as you grow.
Making sure your EOR provider is compliant
Not all Employer of Record providers offer the same level of protection. When evaluating a provider, look for locally compliant employment contracts, automated tax withholding and filing, transparent benefits administration, clear termination and offboarding support, and indemnification that protects your business if something goes wrong.
The right provider should reduce your legal exposure, not create new risk.
Contractor vs. EOR employee
Hiring someone as a 1099 contractor can seem like the fastest option, but misclassifying an employee as a contractor carries real legal and financial risk in the US. If a worker's day-to-day looks like employment: set hours, ongoing exclusive work, company equipment, they may need to be classified as an employee.
An Employer of Record removes that ambiguity: the person is hired as a legitimate, compliant employee from day one, with the benefits and protections that come with it.