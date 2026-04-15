EOR for startups and small businesses

For startups making a first US hire, setting up a legal entity can take months and cost more than the hire itself is worth at that stage. An Employer of Record removes that barrier entirely. HireGlobal becomes the legal employer so you can bring someone on in days, with full compliance handled from day one.



As your US presence grows, you can always transition to a PEO or your own entity. An EOR is designed to get you moving now, not lock you in.