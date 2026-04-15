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A COMPLETE GUIDE [2026]

Hiring Employees
and Contractors
in Denmark

Contractor ManagementAgent of RecordVirtual Employer of RecordEmployer of Record


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Quick facts

Currency: Danish Krone (DKK)

Minimum wage: No statutory minimum wage (set via
collective agreements)

Standard payroll frequency: Monthly

Public holidays: 10 national public holidays

13th month salary: Not mandatory

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Introduction to hiring in Denmark

Introduction to hiring in Denmark

Denmark is known for its highly educated workforce, strong labor protections, digital public infrastructure, and flexible labor model known as “flexicurity”. Companies across technology, life sciences, renewable energy, manufacturing, fintech, and professional services frequently hire employees in Denmark to access top-tier talent and stable regulatory frameworks.

There are strict requirements for hiring in Denmark, including employment contracts, collective bargaining agreements, payroll taxes, social security contributions, benefits administration, and employee protections. Employers must carefully manage compliance with Danish labor law, tax authorities, and data protection rules.

This guide provides an executive overview of hiring in Denmark in 2026 through hiring models such as Employer of Record (EOR) services, local entity employment, and contractor management.


Understanding employment in Denmark

A combination of statutory labor laws, collective bargaining agreements, and strong cooperation between employers and trade unions shape the way companies hire employees in Denmark. Unlike many European Union countries, Denmark does not rely on a statutory minimum wage; instead, wages and work conditions are primarily regulated through collective agreements negotiated between labor unions and employer associations.  

This system forms part of Denmark’s well-known flexicurity model, which balances flexible hiring and termination rules with robust employment rights, unemployment benefits, and a comprehensive social welfare system. The model aims to promote job satisfaction, work-life balance, labor mobility, and workforce stability while maintaining strong protections for employees across industries.

Denmark’s social security system is largely tax-financed and covers residents for health insurance, pensions, unemployment (via A-kasser), and family benefits. It is managed by Udbetaling Danmark.

The Danish labor market is built on three pillars:

  1. Flexible hiring and termination rules
  2. Generous unemployment and social security benefits
  3. Active labor market policies

Key legislation impacting employers includes:

While union membership is voluntary, most Danish employees are covered by collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), which regulate wages, working hours, overtime, pensions, and notice periods. Employers then verify whether a role falls under an applicable agreement.

Written employment contracts are mandatory for employees working more than 3 hours/week average. Contracts must comply with the Danish Act on Employment Contracts.

International employers must also comply with:


Employment contracts in Denmark

Employment contracts in Denmark are governed by the Danish Employment Contracts Act, which requires employers to provide written terms outlining compensation (required from 3 hours/week average), working hours, job responsibilities, and notice periods. Most employment contracts include a probationary period, commonly lasting up to three months, during which termination notice requirements are shorter for both parties.

Clear documentation of the probation period is essential, as it directly affects employment termination rights and obligations under Danish labor laws.



Working hours, leave, and termination

Working hours in Denmark are regulated by the Working Time Directive Act and collective agreements, which typically cap the workweek at 48 hours including overtime. Employees are entitled to paid rest breaks and daily and weekly rest periods.

Sick pay is a statutory entitlement, with employers responsible for sick pay during the initial period of illness, after which municipalities may reimburse costs under the national social insurance framework. Employers are also required to contribute to the maternity fund, which helps finance maternity and parental leave benefits and supports Denmark’s universal healthcare coverage system.

Working hours and overtime

Work-life balance is extremely important within Denmark's labor market. The standard Danish workweek is 37 hours, typically Monday to Friday. Working time labor laws are regulated by CBAs and the EU Working Time Directive, which Denmark implements through national law. Working times are determined by employment contracts, collective agreements, or local agreements.

Overtime

Leave entitlements

Denmark offers some of the most generous leave policies.

  • Paid annual leave: 25 days per year under the Holiday Act
  • Public holidays: 10 national holidays
  • Sick leave: Employees are entitled to paid sick leave under certain conditions
  • Maternity Leave: Up to 18 weeks for the mother
  • Paternity leave: 2 weeks for the father or co-parent
  • Parental leave: Up to 32 weeks shared between parents

13th cheque

  • A 13th-month salary is not mandatory in Denmark. Some CBAs or individual contracts may include bonuses or supplemental payments.

Termination and severance pay

  • Under the Salaried Employees Act, employment termination in Denmark depends on employee tenure, role classification, and applicable collective agreements. Notice periods range from 1 to 6 months and certain employees may also be entitled to severance pay after long service.
  • In cases of collective redundancy, employers must comply with notification and consultation obligations, including informing employee representatives and relevant public authorities.
  • Many employers also provide outplacement services to support affected workers, reflecting Denmark’s emphasis on workforce transition and continued labor market participation.
  • Improper termination can result in compensation claims through Danish labor courts.

Work permits and visas in Denmark

EU/EEA citizens can work freely in Denmark. Non-EU nationals require residence and work permits.

Common frameworks include:

  • Pay Limit Framework: Denmark's minimum annual salary threshold is approximately DKK 552,000, adjusted annually.
  • Positive List Framework: An immigration program designed to fill labor shortages by providing easier access to residence and work permits for foreign nationals with specific qualifications. 
  • Fast-track Framework: A residency program and application system for people who have been offered employment by a Danish-registered employer. 

Applications are processed by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration.

An EOR can assist with work permit sponsorship, while contractors are responsible for securing their own residence and work authorization.


Payroll & compensation in Denmark

Payroll, taxes, and contributions

Payroll management in Denmark requires strict compliance with tax withholding, reporting obligations, pension schemes, and social contributions. Employers must register with Danish authorities before paying employees.

Employer Payroll Obligations

  • Income tax withholding (A-tax): Employers must withhold income tax at source and report earnings to the Danish Tax Agency (Skattestyrelsen). Read more about Danish income tax laws.
  • Labor Market Contribution (AM-bidrag): The current labor market contribution (AM-bidrag) is an 8% tax paid on all gross salary income for people 18 and over. Read more about Labor Market Contributions here.
  • ATP (Labor Market Supplementary Pension/ Statutory Supplementary Pension)The ATP is a mandatory scheme for almost all wage-earners in Denmark, designed to complement the state pension.
  • Eligibility: Employees aged 16–67 working more than 9 hours per week.
  • Retirement Age: Matches the national folkepension (currently 67 (68 from 2030); adjusted periodically by law).
  • Contributions:
    • Split: Employer pays 2/3; Employee pays 1/3.
    • Basis: Depends strictly on hours worked, not salary level.
    • Cap: Maximum contribution is approximately 1% of an average full-time salary.
  • Benefits: Based on contribution history; can reach up to 41% of the state basic pension.
  • Payout: Paid as a taxable annuity or a lump sum (if the total balance is small).

Read more about state pension here.

  • Occupational pension schemes: While not legally mandated by the state, these are typically required under CBAs and jointly funded by employer and employee.
  • Mandate: Required for all companies covered by collective agreements between unions and employer associations.
  • Contributions:
    • Rate: Average total of 15% of income.
    • Split: Employer contributions are typically 2/3 of the total rate.
  • Structure: Over 90% are Defined Contribution (DC) schemes, where the final benefit depends on investment returns and total contributions.

Payroll Schedule

  • All employees who work in Denmark must comply with the Danish Working Environment Act. In Denmark, wages and terms are set by collective agreements between unions and employers rather than the government. Consequently, there is no legal minimum wage. 
  • Payroll is processed monthly for employees, and salaries must be reported digitally via Denmark’s centralized systems.

Payroll Systems

  • Denmark operates one of the world’s most digitized payroll systems. Employers must submit salary and tax data electronically using approved payroll software or payroll providers.


Benefits and compliance in Denmark

There is a range of benefits for employees working in Denmark

Mandatory employee benefits in Denmark include:

  • Paid annual leave
  • Paid parental leave (partially state-funded)
  • Public healthcare access
  • ATP pension
  • Workplace injury insurance

Optional benefits often include:

  • Supplemental private pension plans
  • Health insurance
  • Flexible working arrangements
  • Learning and development budgets

Compliance risks:

Non-compliance with Danish labor or tax laws can result in fines, retroactive payments, or labor disputes. Risks are especially high when:

  • Misclassifying contractors
  • Ignoring collective bargaining agreements
  • Failing to withhold or report payroll taxes



Business structures & comparisons

Hiring options in Denmark

1. Direct employment through a local entity 

Establishing a Danish entity provides full control over hiring, payroll, and benefits. However, it requires company registration, tax compliance, and ongoing reporting obligations.

Best suited for companies planning long-term operations and larger teams.


2. Employer of Record (EOR)

Choose an Employer of Record to hire employees in Denmark quickly, while you manage day to day work. The EOR is responsible for:

  • Employment contracts
  • Payroll and tax withholding
  • Statutory benefits
  • Compliance with Danish labor law

EOR services can be ideally suited for rapid market entry and compliance-heavy environments.


3. Independent contractors

Contractors can be engaged for short-term or project-based work. However, Denmark strictly enforces worker classification rules. Misclassification can lead to retroactive tax and benefit liabilities.

Contractor management, Agent of Record (AOR) models, and newer models like Virtual Employer of Record (V–EOR) providers help mitigate these risks.


Comparing hiring options in Denmark

FactorContractor Management / Agent of RecordVirtual Employer of Record (V-EOR)Employer of Record (EOR)Local entity
Setup time
1–3 days
1–3 days
1–2 weeks
3–6 months
Compliance ownership
Use proven contracts or Agent of Record model. Compliance is worker-managed with oversight
Provider handles contracts and provides indemnification
Provider handles contracts
Company responsible
Taxes & benefits
Managed by worker
Managed by employee
Fully managed by EOR
Company responsible
Cost
Per project, subscription, or percentage of payout
Monthly per employee
Monthly fee per employee
High setup + ongoing admin
Flexibility
Very high
Very high
High
Low


Establishing a local entity or subsidiary

To establish a Danish entity, companies must:

1

Register with the Danish Business Authority (CVR) 

2

Register for tax and VAT with SKAT

3

Set up payroll reporting systems

4

Obtain mandatory insurance and pension registrations

5

Implement compliant HR and payroll processes

This approach offers permanence but requires ongoing local compliance expertise.



Cost of hiring in Denmark

Employer of Record (EOR):

EOR Denmark costs are charged as a $399 monthly fee per employee through HireGlobal, with other providers charging from $599+/worker depending on package and benefits, as well as 10–15%+ of salary. 


Contractor management:

Hiring contractors in Denmark comes at a lower cost compared to EOR, and can be billed per project, through a flat fee, or as a % markup on worker payments. Prices start at $19/worker/month through HireGlobal, with most providers charging upwards of $29 (55%+). 


Local entity:

High upfront incorporation costs (costs vary) plus ongoing payroll and compliance administration. Full strategic control and most suitable for long-term investment and large-scale operations.


Key takeaways

  • Denmark offers a highly skilled workforce, strong labor protections, and a transparent regulatory environment.
  • Employers must understand applicable requirements around collective bargaining agreements, payroll taxes, and employee protections to remain compliant.
  • EOR and contractor models provide flexible, compliant alternatives to direct entity setup.
  • Proper payroll management, documentation, and compliance oversight are essential for successful hiring in Denmark.



Sources



This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal or tax advice. This article is current as of the date of publication. Details may have changed since then. You should not act or refrain from acting based on this article without seeking legal or professional advice.




Employer of Record Denmark:
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Frequently asked questions

Hiring via EOR or contractor platforms typically takes anywhere from days to weeks. Companies can hire employees in Denmark within 1–3 days for contractors, whereas EOR hiring can be a week upwards. Setting up a local entity may take several months.

There are no statutory minimum wage laws in Denmark. Wages are typically set through collective bargaining agreements.

Yes, but non-EU nationals require a residence and work permit issued by SIRI.

Local entity, Employer of Record (EOR), or independent contractors.

Misclassification, failure to comply with CBAs, and payroll non-compliance are often seen as the main risks. A trusted provider like HireGlobal can help you manage these risks.


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HireGlobal Employer of Record Denmark


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