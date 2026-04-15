US payroll is an administrative and structural payroll solution

A US payroll service provider (PSP) helps businesses manage employee payroll, tax administration, benefits, and payroll compliance. Instead of handling payroll manually, businesses can outsource payroll processing to a trusted provider that manages everything from calculating gross-to-net pay and withholding taxes to direct deposits and mandatory federal, state, and local filings.



For many businesses, working with a payroll outsourcing provider means spending less time on administrative work while reducing payroll errors and compliance risk. Rather than building an internal payroll team, you can rely on experienced payroll professionals and automation to keep payroll accurate, on time, and aligned with changing regulations.