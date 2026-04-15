The #1 US payroll provider for your business
Streamline US payroll, tax, and onboarding in one platform
Manage employee benefits and reduce HR/admin overhead
Stay compliant with US federal and state regulations
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
TRUSTED BY LEADING BRANDS AND STARTUPS
US payroll services across all 50 states
US contractor payroll and payments
Pay US contractors (1099) with confidence. HireGlobal simplifies contractor payroll, payments, and tax documentation, while you stay in control of hiring and classification decisions.
This works best if:
- You already know who you want to hire
- You need a simple way to manage US contractor payments
EOR for US employees without a local entity
Hire US employees without setting up a local entity. HireGlobal acts as your Employer of Record, managing payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance while you stay in control of day-to-day work and team management. This means you can enter the US market faster without legal setup, hiring delays, or operational overhead.
Managed payroll for US teams
Free up your team from payroll admin and processing. As a US payroll service provider, HireGlobal runs end-to-end managed payroll, including processing, tax filings, reporting, and multi-state management, so you can save time and scale with confidence without worrying about manual federal or state compliance steps.
Not sure which payroll model fits your needs?
Book a call with us, and we’ll help you find the best solution.
Everything you need to run US payroll
Payments across 50 states
Make compliant US payroll payments across all 50 states in minutes, with no manual processing or complexity.
Full US compliance
Get built-in payroll tax compliance, with automated federal and state checks to keep payroll accurate.
One HRIS platform
No multiple payroll providers, just one HRIS platform for onboarding, payroll, and workforce management.
Transparent pricing, no hidden fees
What you see is what you get. Unlike other providers, we never hide costs or charge add-on fees.
Flexible payment schedules
Run payroll on your schedule, with flexible biweekly, semimonthly, or monthly pay cycles.
Off-cycle and extra payments
Run off-cycle payroll for bonuses, reimbursements, incentives, and one-time payments whenever needed.
Compliant, reliable US payroll services
With over $5B processed across 15+ years, you can run reliable payroll payments across the US with full compliance support. HireGlobal makes sure all payments meet federal and state requirements, reducing risk while keeping employees paid accurately and on time.
Pricing vs plans
Simple, transparent plans for US payroll and EOR services that help you onboard, manage, and pay employees from one platform.
Managed payroll for US teams
What you get:
Local tax, statutory filing & reporting
Multi-currency payroll & payments
Flexible withdrawals, no added fees
Businesses looking for a hands-off, fully managed setup, incl. end-to-end payroll, tax and statutory filing, reporting, and more.
Employer of Record
What you get:
Locally compliant EOR contracts
Simplified global payments with taxes & benefits
Trusted network of providers for maximum location coverage
Employing global workers without setting up local entities. HireGlobal manages payroll, benefits, taxes, and compliance on your behalf.
Not sure which payroll model fits your needs?
Book a call with us, and we’ll help you find the best solution.
Get started with US payroll in 3 easy steps
Talk to our team
Book a call to discuss your hiring goals, and our experts will map the right solution for your business.
Sign your agreement
One client service agreement gets your US payroll up and running in as little as 5 minutes.
Run with confidence
Onboard, pay, and manage your US employees while we handle payroll, tax, and compliance.
Frequently asked questions
A US payroll service provider help businesses manage employee payments, payroll taxes, reporting, and compliance across federal and state requirements. With HireGlobal, you can run US payroll from one platform while reducing administrative work and staying compliant.
US payroll service providers automate federal and state payroll tax calculations, filings, and reporting. This helps reduce errors and supports ongoing payroll tax compliance across different US states and regulations.
Of course! We provide US payroll services to all companies, no matter the size. Feel free to book a free 30-min demo to get started.
Yes. Multi-state payroll services allow you to manage employees across all 50 states, handling different tax rules, compliance requirements, and payroll schedules from a single system.
A managed payroll provider runs payroll operations on your behalf, including processing, taxes, and compliance support. A payroll outsourcing provider includes handing over some or all payroll responsibilities to an external provider like HireGlobal.
US payroll, HR, and compliance in one platform
Get the whole package. Run payroll, manage employees, and stay compliant across all 50 states without the admin or stress.
More about US payroll, and finding the right setup
US payroll is an administrative and structural payroll solution
A US payroll service provider (PSP) helps businesses manage employee payroll, tax administration, benefits, and payroll compliance. Instead of handling payroll manually, businesses can outsource payroll processing to a trusted provider that manages everything from calculating gross-to-net pay and withholding taxes to direct deposits and mandatory federal, state, and local filings.
For many businesses, working with a payroll outsourcing provider means spending less time on administrative work while reducing payroll errors and compliance risk. Rather than building an internal payroll team, you can rely on experienced payroll professionals and automation to keep payroll accurate, on time, and aligned with changing regulations.
Payroll outsourcing provider vs. in-house payroll
Running payroll in-house gives you complete control, but it also means managing payroll calculations, tax filings, reporting deadlines, and changing employment requirements yourself. As your workforce grows, especially across multiple US states, the administrative burden can quickly increase.
A payroll outsourcing provider takes care of these day-to-day responsibilities on your behalf. Instead of spending valuable time processing payroll or monitoring tax changes, your team can focus on hiring, supporting employees, and growing the business. Many providers also offer built-in compliance tools, reporting, and HR support, helping reduce manual work while improving accuracy.
What is a PEO, and how does it work?
A Professional Employer Organization (PEO) is a partner that helps businesses manage payroll, HR, employee benefits, and employment compliance through a co-employment relationship.
Your business continues to hire employees, manage performance, and make day-to-day business decisions. The PEO shares responsibility for many administrative employment tasks, including payroll processing, payroll tax administration, employee benefits, and HR support.
Instead of working with separate payroll providers, benefits brokers, and HR consultants, everything is managed through a single partner. For growing businesses, this means less time spent on admin and more time focused on building the business.
Managing and paying contractors
Hiring 1099 contractors gives businesses the flexibility to scale quickly without adding employees to payroll. HireGlobal helps you onboard, pay, and manage US contractors from one platform, with support for payments, tax documentation, and ongoing contractor administration. If you need additional protection, our Agent of Record (AOR) solution includes compliant contractor agreements, giving your business added protection while you stay in control of hiring and day-to-day work.
Making sure your US payroll provider is compliant
Payroll compliance goes far beyond paying employees on time. A compliant US payroll service provider should help manage payroll tax calculations, federal, state, and local tax filings, reporting obligations, and changing employment requirements.
When evaluating payroll providers, look for features such as automated payroll tax administration, built-in compliance monitoring, multi-state payroll support, secure employee data management, and access to payroll or HR experts when regulations change. The right provider should reduce compliance risk, not create more work for your team.
Signs you've outgrown in-house payroll
Managing payroll internally works for many businesses—until it starts getting in the way of growth.
You may have outgrown in-house payroll if:
- Payroll takes hours or days to complete each pay cycle.
- You're hiring employees across multiple US states.
- Keeping up with payroll tax and compliance changes is becoming difficult.
- Your HR team spends more time on payroll administration than supporting employees.
- You're relying on spreadsheets or disconnected systems to manage payroll.
If these challenges sound familiar, it may be time to consider a payroll service provider that can simplify payroll, reduce administrative work, and support your business as it grows.
Benefits of outsourcing payroll
Working with a payroll outsourcing provider can help you:
- Spend less time on manual payroll admin and repetitive tasks.
- Reduce payroll errors with automated calculations and payroll processing.
- Stay on top of changing federal, state, and local payroll requirements.
- Improve the employee experience with accurate, on-time payments.
- Manage payroll, HR, compliance, and reporting from one platform.
- Scale your payroll operations without increasing your internal administrative workload.
For many businesses, outsourcing payroll means fewer operational headaches and more time to focus on strategic work that drives growth.
How Employer of Record fits into payroll
An Employer of Record includes payroll, but payroll is only one part of the service.
While a managed payroll provider helps businesses process payroll for employees they already employ, an EOR legally employs workers on your behalf. This allows businesses to hire employees without establishing a local entity while still providing compliant payroll, employee benefits, tax administration, and employment support.
For companies expanding into the US, an EOR can significantly reduce the time and complexity involved in hiring.
Managed payroll
Managed payroll is a payroll outsourcing service for businesses that already have a legal entity in the country where they employ workers.
Instead of running payroll internally, HireGlobal manages payroll processing, tax filings, reporting, and ongoing payroll administration while you remain the legal employer. This helps reduce manual work, improve payroll accuracy, and support compliance across federal and state requirements—particularly for businesses operating across multiple US states.
EOR vs. managed payroll: Which do you need?
The right solution depends on whether your business already has a US legal entity.
If you don't have a US entity, an Employer of Record (EOR) is often the fastest way to hire employees. HireGlobal becomes the legal employer, managing payroll, taxes, employee benefits, and employment compliance while you remain responsible for your employees' day-to-day work, performance, and development.
If you already have a US entity, Managed payroll is typically the better choice. You remain the legal employer while HireGlobal manages payroll processing, tax filings, reporting, and multi-state payroll administration. This gives you the benefits of outsourced payroll without changing your employment structure.
US payroll service for small company needs
Growing businesses need payroll that works today and scales for tomorrow. HireGlobal provides a US payroll service for small company needs, helping you manage payroll processing, tax filings, compliance, and employee payments from one platform. Whether you're hiring your first employee or expanding across multiple states, you can spend less time on payroll administration and more time growing your business.
Workers outside the US?
Many businesses today manage teams across multiple countries, making it inefficient to use separate payroll providers in every market.
HireGlobal brings global payroll, US payroll, Employer of Record (EOR), Virtual EOR, Agent of Record (AOR), and contractor management together on one platform. Whether you're paying employees in the United States or managing an international workforce, you can centralize payroll, compliance, onboarding, and workforce operations through a single provider. That means fewer systems to manage, a more consistent employee experience, and a payroll solution that scales as your business grows.