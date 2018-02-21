February 2018

Welcome to the second edition of Toptal Design World News. This month, we’ve got five fascinating articles ranging from long-awaited design tool updates to an almost unthinkable UX disaster. We’ll also introduce the intriguing UI work of Ani Harutyunyan, a talented Toptal designer based in Yerevan, Armenia.

Flat UI Colors 2 is a set of 14 color palettes and 280 colors for your designs, projects, presentations, and other creative needs. It’s the result of a collaboration with 13 designers from 13 different countries, and all 280 colors are available via copy/paste…

No, Adele, the design systems repository, is not named after Adele the singer. It’s a tribute to one of the most important computer scientists focused on graphic user interfaces, design patterns and object-oriented programming—Adele Goldberg…

Fast Company’s sixth annual Innovation By Design Awards drew more than 2,500 submissions. The 299 honorees, chosen by expert judges in 13 categories, represent the best products, services, interfaces, and ideas of 2017. Read on, and get inspired…

Adobe XD now works with Zeplin, Avocode, Sympli, ProtoPie, and Kite Compositor. Start your designs in XD, then bring them into your favorite developer handoff or advanced animation tool…

One man put Hawaii into a state of panic after mistakenly initiating a mobile alert informing residents that a ballistic missile was headed their way.

State Governor David Ige explained that the catastrophe was caused by an employee pressing the wrong button, and many UX experts, such as the Nielsen Norman Group, wondered how this could’ve happened. In fact, a whopping 34 articles have been written, detailing how this disaster could have been avoided with better UX…

Toptal Designer Showcase

Ani Harutyunyan – UI/UX Designer Ani strives to create memorable and innovative designs for her customers. Her goal is to provide timeless visual expressions that enable more effective connections between her clients and their customers. Her life is attached to her screen—creating new ideal designs, promoting user-design communication, and most of all having fun!

Please tell us about a recent project you worked on.

“PingBing” is a peculiar social app with voice only messaging (no texting, videos or pictures) and it enables people to share with nearby users. PingBing connects you and your friends through the hottest trend in messaging: voice. Getting your voice back has never been cooler!

The app shows all nearby PingBing users whether they are friends or not, so you can easily make new friends and send fun greetings to everyone.

What was your design process?

There hasn’t been a leading app for voice communication and broadcasting in the market of social applications before, so it was challenging to create a design that would show the world something completely unique.

In the beginning of the process, I created three different UX mockups and tested them with the development and business teams. After approvals, I started work on the UI design, which featured a clean, modern interface and was enriched by a circular, roundish style.

What was the outcome? What are you most proud of?

I’m pleased with the outcome—it was really stunning. The unusual, even eccentric, design became popular—people loved it. It was featured on Behance.

“PingBing” was also shared on inspiredesign.me as the best Mobile UI/UX design of December 2016.

'’PingBing’’ is on both the App Store and the Google Play Store. I’m proud and very pleased that my design satisfied the client’s requirements, and the team had a lot of fun creating it! As Honoré de Balzac said: ‘‘All happiness depends on courage and work.’’

More about Ani Harutyunyan – UI/UX Designer »

